Fire Damages Fred’s Energy Oil Delivery Trucks

Parked oil delivery trucks were damaged by fire in Derby on Tuesday night.
Vermont State Police reported that trucks belonging to Fred’s Energy “sustained extensive damage from fire, heat, and smoke.” The trucks were parked at Fred’s property at 1683 U.S. Route 5.
Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi noted that Derby Line Fire Department learned of the fire just after 9 p.m. Firefighters responded and found an oil delivery truck parked outside engulfed in flames. The fire extended to other oil delivery trucks parked nearby. The trucks were unoccupied, and no injuries were reported, according to Det. Sgt. Lombardi.
Derby Line Fire Chief Craig Ellam contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for help in determining the origin and cause of the fire.
Investigation determined the fire was accidental. It started near one of the vehicle’s block heaters that was plugged in at the time of the fire.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lombardi at 802 334-8881.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.