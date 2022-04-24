Fire Damages St. Johnsbury Center Junkyard

ST. JOHNSBURY — Origins of a fire on Saturday night that damaged a junkyard on Stark District Road were still under investigation Sunday.
“We’re still in the preliminary stages [of the investigation],” St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Brad Reed said, adding that Vermont State Police, the state fire marshal’s office and the state Division of Fire Safety would be joining the investigation.
The initial tone for the fire came in at 7:45 p.m. “The first responding engine saw the column of smoke from Twin State Ford, and knew they had a significant fire,” Reed said. The junkyard is owned by Clarence Priest.
There was a structure on site at the junkyard “which was mostly consumed when we arrived,” the chief said. “The fire was spreading west to east. We had a rectangular area of about 40 by 50 feet that was burning. It was a fairly difficult fire to fight, maneuvering hose lines around stuff.”
Firemen were able to save a mobile home on the property, he added.
Eight firefighters from St. Johnsbury fought the fire, with assistance from personnel from Danville, Waterford, Lyndonville, and Concord. Littleton sent a crew to cover St. Johnsbury’s station.
The fire was contained “fairly quickly,” Chief Reed said. “We had it under control by about 8:15, so 30 minutes. After that it was a question of trying to find hidden pockets of fire.” The last unit left the scene at 2:30 a.m., he added.
There were no injuries, and it was too early yet to determine financial losses from the fire.
“The owner is out of state at the moment, so we’ll have to get with him. It’s still under investigation.”
