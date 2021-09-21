Fire Department Assisting St. Johnsbury School With COVID Testing

COVID-19 testing and contact tracing in schools takes a lot of extra time that teachers, administrators and staff don’t really have.
But the St. Johnsbury Fire Department is coming to the rescue.
On Tuesday, Assistant Fire Chief Brad Reed and Firefighter Troy Darby went to the St. Johnsbury School to assist in the surveillance testing of students.
“We put two people on and got ‘em over there,” said Interim Fire Chief Christopher J. Olsen. “Troy came in from off-duty and Assistant Chief (Reed) was on and he said ‘I’ll go over there so we can have two.’”
Firefighter Darby said coming in on his day off to help the school wasn’t a difficult decision.
“It’s the right thing to do for the community,” said Darby. “The kids were great.”
Chief Olsen said the request for help in the schools came from the state which uses surveillance testing to take a more proactive approach to detecting COVID outbreaks and infection trends.
St. Johnsbury’s full-time firefighters are qualified to assist with testing because, in addition to being professional firefighters, they are all trained as either EMTs or advanced EMTs.
School officials say Reed and Darby fit right in on Tuesday and that their contributions are greatly appreciated.
“They were professional and skilled in helping with the testing and had a good rapport with the students,” said one of the school nurses, Valerie Lemieux.
“They were kind and patient with students,” said Co-Principal Lydia Cochrane.
St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca reports that 148 students were tested on Tuesday — an increase over the 98 students tested last week without the firefighters.
“Principals and nurses are taking precious minutes from their days to do contact tracing and make phone calls as positive cases arise,” said Ricca. “This takes away from their roles as instructional leaders and medical professionals in our buildings. Lightening the load for weekly surveillance testing allows more of our nurses to be available for other non-COVID health concerns in our school building.”
School Board Chairman Mark Avery said the firefighters are providing a huge service for the school.
“I am incredibly appreciative of the fire department assisting our school during this time of drastically increased workload,” said Avery.
Chief Olsen said that’s what being part of a strong community is all about.
“We’re here,” said Chief Olsen. “We’re here for everybody.”
