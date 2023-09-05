Fire Department, CALEX Contemplating Merger

ST. JOHNSBURY — CALEX Ambulance Service and the town fire department are considering a merger.
Concerns around financial pressures and staffing challenges brought CALEX Director Michael Wright and Fire Chief Brad Reed together earlier this year to consider collaboration. Talks have progressed to the point where they recently met with officials from the towns CALEX has contracts with to pitch a possible combining of fire and EMS forces.
“(CALEX) would essentially become a municipal fire-based EMS service,” said Wright.
He said it’s an option to address financial constraints and difficulty with staffing that CALEX and the fire department need to explore. Operating in conjunction with the fire department within the municipality would mean ready access to the fire department’s Emergency Medical Technicians, said Wright. “They have ten or so EMTs that could jump on an ambulance if we needed them.”
Plus, the fire department could potentially gain EMTs interested in training to be firefighters, he said.
“They’re having a hard time with finding firefighter EMT’s, and we’re hoping that combining the two will make it more marketable for those that are coming in that want to do both EMS and they want to do fire,” Wright said.
Reed said the staffing issues are real, and working with CALEX could help address the difficulty.
“It can be brutal to find staff and keep the whole system moving,” said Reed. “Our goal is to try to get more people available to take ambulance calls and have more firefighters to fight fires.”
Wright said CALEX employees becoming town employees would mean stronger benefits that would well serve recruitment and retention efforts.
“We need to make this a career,” he said. “What we want to do is take the person who’s coming in as an EMT and we want to invest in them and train them and keep them for as long as we can keep them so we need to pay them well, we need to offer them retirement. We need to have good benefits, and if we’re not competitive with that, then we’re going to lose these people.”
He said CALEX loses good people to other professions because the pay isn’t competitive enough, the benefits are lacking, and the work schedule is better.
“We can’t keep losing them to other professions where they can go and make more money and not have to work nights and weekends and holidays,” said Wright. “There’s lots of different career opportunities right now where we lose people based on on wages and benefits.”
One loss from the crew in recent months was a man who left to make more money in plumbing.
The extra money to invest in personnel isn’t available, said Wright, because the ambulance service isn’t making enough money through hospital transports. Transfers of patients via CALEX ambulance to other hospitals are down and many of the CALEX emergency responses either result in no trip to the hospital or hospital transports that can’t be fully billed because the patients are covered by Medicare or Medicaid.
A CALEX crew rolls to every emergency that happens in their covered towns but only gets paid if they transport someone to the hospital. CALEX responds to a lot of calls only to leave with an empty ambulance, Wright said. Last month, a CALEX crew with equipment went to 99 calls in which there was no hospital transport.
He said the restraint on capturing the full amount with patients receiving Medicare or Medicaid assistance calculates to about $1.5 million a year that CALEX can’t get for its transport services.
“I would love to have that 1.5 million in my budget because if I had that, we’d be able to pay staff wages where they should be more than you make at McDonald’s, and we’d be able to afford some of these other benefits that we’re trying to provide to our employees from the recruitment and retention side of things,” Wright said.
At the same time, he said, ambulance services are an essential service that is being tasked with more patient care demands.
“Every year, either from the national level or Vermont level, we’re asked to do more scope of practice and provide more medications and offer more treatment therapies, and all that costs money,” he said.
The meeting with town officials held on Aug. 23 was an opportunity to communicate the fiscal and staffing realities of CALEX, said Wright, and communicate how a merger could help address some concerns.
It was also a chance for Wright to tell them that the contract rates will increase. CALEX has contracts with Barnet, Concord, Danville, Granby, Kirby, Peacham, St. Johnsbury, Victory, Walden and Waterford.
The contract rates need to increase whether there’s a merger or not, he said. “We have no choice but to raise what we’re asking for.”
Wright said the financial constraints working against CALEX was “eye-opening” information for some of the officials. He added to those details the value of what the service provides to a town.
“This is an essential service, no different than your fire department or your law enforcement,” he said. “Our service provides 24/7/365 coverage at the paramedic level, so that anytime somebody picks up the phone and calls 911 you’re guaranteed an ambulance is covering.”
The merger consideration is ongoing.
“We’re basically looking at budgets, looking at models, looking at, is this a possibility? or is it not a possibility? and really kind of diving into the details and just exploring it essentially,” said Wright.
When Wright and Chief Reed met with the town officials last month, St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead was there along with a couple of St. Johnsbury Select Board members. For the merger idea to go anywhere, the full board needs to be involved.
“Nothing is going to move forward until the town of St. Johnsbury says ‘yes,’” he said. “This is an idea that we want to explore further, and they obviously have to buy into the concept and then our (CALEX) board also has to, too.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.