Fire Department, CALEX Contemplating Merger
CALEX Director Michael Wright, left and St. Johnsbury Firefighter Troy Darby prepare to place Brenda Gochee, 52, of St. Johnsbury, into an ambulance at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the intersection of South Main Street and Railroad Street. (File Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — CALEX Ambulance Service and the town fire department are considering a merger.

Concerns around financial pressures and staffing challenges brought CALEX Director Michael Wright and Fire Chief Brad Reed together earlier this year to consider collaboration. Talks have progressed to the point where they recently met with officials from the towns CALEX has contracts with to pitch a possible combining of fire and EMS forces.

