HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Fire Department showed out in force to defend its reputation at the Select Board meeting on Monday.
Dozens of department members packed the meeting room at the Robert E. Clifford Memorial Building to refute disgruntled firefighter Anthony Smith’s claims that HFD brass had ignored safety concerns.
Seven of them delivered remarks over the course of 10 minutes at the start of the meeting, which drew nearly 100 people combined in-person and online.
Speaking first, Chief Phil Blanchard said that all of Smith’s issues had been addressed “weeks ago” and that Smith was wrong to bring those complaints to the Select Board on April 25.
Blanchard said that Smith should have reported problems to superior offices and followed the chain of command like a police officer would.
“If there’s a police officer in town who doesn’t like their schedule, I don’t expect a patrolman to come to the Select Board,” he said, adding that “unless it’s a grievous or negligent act, issues should be handled in house.”
Smith, who was not in attendance on Monday, had claimed that HFD vehicles and equipment were not properly maintained, damaged vehicles went months without repairs, and that the Haverhill Fire Chief once failed to provide station coverage when a Haverhill Corner crew was called out to a structure fire.
Blanchard acknowledged that “there were bumps in the road and there’s still going to be bumps in the road” and that some issues took longer than wanted to address.
He said one truck in need of front-end repairs has been taken off the road until it can be fixed and that “eight to nine sets” of non-compliant gear valued at $2,000 to $3,000 apiece were not immediately replaced due to budget constraints.
In spite of that, he said, the department was on good footing for the foreseeable future.
“The trucks are on the road, the guys are healthy, they’re all in compliant gear, we’re moving forward,” he said.
Blanchard, and others, said that Smith’s grievances were rooted in his opposition to the North Haverhill-Haverhill Corner merger that produced a single town fire department in 2021.
Those in attendance on Monday said the unified town fire department was more efficient and effective.
The average number of firefighters per call is up, response times are down, and the department’s combined resources and superior numbers (more than 60 members) have improved operations, they said.
In addition, they said, the department has been able to deliver higher quality and more varied training for personnel.
“Before we merged, we had training, but it wasn’t to the extent that we have now,” said Lt. Kyle Boutin, adding that former Haverhill Corner and North Haverhill firefighters have developed better teamwork and camaraderie. “It’s made a huge difference in my opinion.”
The Haverhill Fire Department began operations in March 2021
Although hotly debated at the time, it was approved by Town Meeting in 2020 and annual precinct meetings in North Haverhill in 2020 and Haverhill Corner in 2021.
Woodsville has refused to take part in the merger and continues to maintain its own fire department.
During public comment, resident Caroline Hoffman said ongoing hostility between the town and the Woodsville precinct could only be solved if their separate fire and highway departments were brought together under the Town of Haverhill.
“I just wanted to say that you keep on talking about unity in this town, getting this town together, but I think the only way that’s going to happen is to have one fire department and one highway department,” she said.
DRA RULING
Haverhill Corner resident Ed Ballam asked the Select Board to challenge a state decision regarding highway and fire department funding.
Last week the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration overturned Town Meeting approval of two petition warrant articles to pay nearly $450,000 to Woodsville Fire and Highway.
Responding to Ballam, Select Board Chair Fred Garofalo said the town had no grounds to fight the DRA decision.
However, he said, the Woodsville precinct has a 20-day window to file an appeal.
Although the petition articles were deemed illegal by town counsel, and recommended against by the Select Board, they were narrowly approved at Town Meeting in March.
The petition articles would have required the town to raise and appropriate $446,619 for Woodsville Highway and $146,974 for Woodsville Fire for the 2022 fiscal year.
Now the precinct must cover those costs in full.
In a letter dated May 4, DRA Municipal Accounts Advisor Jamie Dow wrote that the petition articles were disallowed because they were “not consistent with state statute.”
Specifically, Dow wrote, one municipal entity (Town of Haverhill) cannot make an appropriation for another municipal entity (Woodsville Precinct) unless allowed by special legislation.
In its decision, DRA also questioned if taxpayer funds should be raised and appropriated for Woodsville Fire at all.
According to Dow, the special legislation for the Woodsville precinct does not authorize a fire department, meaning the WFD may be ineligible for public funds from any taxpayers, town or precinct.
