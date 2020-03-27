Fire Department No Longer Responding To Some Medical Calls

St. Johnsbury's new fire truck is parked in front of the department's headquarters on Main Street on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Photo by Dana Gray)

The St. Johnsbury Fire Department has adopted new response procedures aimed at reducing the risk of COVID-19 exposure to firefighters.

“The fire department will be responding to high level emergencies where the added number of responders are needed — such as heart attacks, strokes and major injuries,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manger Chad Whitehead on Thursday.

