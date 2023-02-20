JEFFERSON — Danny Mallett and Christy Kalar-Mallett’s apartment burned up on Jan. 6 and their two beloved pets, a dog Kona and cat Bubbles, both perished.
Six weeks later, the Jefferson Fire Department provided some closure.
On Sunday, members of the department delivered Kona’s ashes to the married couple, giving them some peace after a period of extreme turmoil.
In a social media post, JFD wrote, “Knowing the love Chris and Dan had for Kona, members of the department transported him to a local veterinarian, where he was cremated and put into a special containment box for his owners.”
“Today we were able to present Kona to his loving parents, Chris and Dan so he could forever be with the people who took such good care if him.”
The post concluded, “Rest in Peace, Kona.”
Christy responded with gratitude.
“Thank you to the men and women of our Fire Department for taking care of My Boy! Kona was the best EVER and was loved by many! RIP My Kona mommy loves you forever and always,” she wrote.
The Mallets awoke on Jan. 6 to heavy smoke and fire in their two-story apartment at 653 Meadows St. and escaped through the front door.
Jefferson fire was summoned at 6:45 a.m. and prevented the fire from spreading to three other apartments in the four-unit building.
Unfortunately, fire crews could not rescue Kona, a 130-pound Alaskan Husky/Malamut.
“He was a gentle giant that was well known in the community as he hung out the window of mom’s car when she hit the highway,” JFD said.
“Unfortunately, the day of this fast-moving fire, Kona tragically passed away of smoke inhalation.”
The incident devastated the Malletts.
Not only did their pets die, but Danny was hospitalized with serious injuries. He spent more than a month in a burn unit in Boston, where he was intubated for five days. All of their belongings were destroyed.
In the aftermath, Jeffferson Fire offered to help.
Using a special fund created to help fire victims, JFD paid for Christy to stay three nights in a hotel near where her husband was being treated.
It was a kind gesture. But members of the department wanted to do more.
So they took care of Kona’s cremation and returned the ashes on Sunday during a poignant, heartfelt reunion.
JFD’s social media post stated, “Such a great feeling to be part of such an emotional tribute.”
Meanwhile, an online fundraiser has been established to help Danny and Christy recuperate from the fire and its after-effects. To date, the campaign has raised nearly $2,000 towards its $5,000 goal.
The fundraiser was established by Christy’s cousin, Kelly Huggins, who published an update on Feb. 9 that said, “[Danny and Christy] need funds to help them. They need trauma counseling. They need furniture. They need clothing. They need a place to live. They need so much help. Any amount of cash will help them. Thank you so much.”
To learn more or to give, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/chris-and-danny
