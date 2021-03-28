ST. JOHNSBURY — The fire department’s ladder truck was towed to Burlington for repairs on Friday.
Capt. Mike Pelow said the truck has transmission trouble, which was discovered during a return trip to the fire station earlier last week. The truck wouldn’t shift out of first gear, said Pelow.
The truck was seen being towed away from Almshouse Road, where the town’s highway department is located, on Friday. Pelow said he didn’t know how long the truck would be out for repairs. For now, the Lyndonville Fire Department is aware of St. Johnsbury’s lack of ladder truck coverage and is in position to respond should the need arise.
The St. Johnsbury Fire Department has had the ladder truck since 2013.
