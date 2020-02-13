Governor Announces Grant; Deadline Reached For Town Participation

A fire truck is parked in front of the St. Johnsbury Public Safety Building on Main Street in this September 2018 file photo. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — In an announcement made Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott said $468,552 in Municipal Planning Grant awards were distributed, and St. Johnsbury and Waterford were named as recipients of $31,000 to help study a regional approach to fire protection and prevention services.

Northeastern Vermont Development Association wrote the grant application on behalf of the towns and is assisting with the coordination of other towns interested in participating in the study. NVDA set a deadline of Friday for interested towns to sign onto the study.

