A Bethlehem auto body shop was destroyed by a fire on Monday. The fire at Hollow Auto Body, 1121 Maple St. was reported at around 12:30 p.m. and the two-bay garage was fully involved when firefighters arrived. Bethlehem Fire were assisted by Littleton, Sugar Hill, Twin Mountain and Whitefield. The fire was contained to the original structure and the neighboring house was not damaged. No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

