WEST BARNET — A fire of unknown origin destroyed a storage barn owned by town moderator Dennis McLam on Wednesday.
Smoke rising from the McLam property at 221 McLam Lane, off West Barnet Road, could be seen from miles away in the early afternoon.
McLam said he was out stringing up sap line off the Roy Mountain Road when the fire erupted. He returned to find firefighters from three towns battling the blaze.
“It was pretty well done by the time I got home,” he said.
The structure, 36 feet by 60 feet, was used for storage, a garage and a wood shed, holding 20 cords – his wood supply for the year. It was a total loss. A nearby outdoor boiler was also damaged.
Firefighters from Barnet, Peacham and Monroe, N.H. responded to extinguish the fire. No obvious ignition source was found, and the cause of the fire is undetermined, said McLam.
He said two tractors were inside along with his hand and power tools. The barn was only three years old, he said, and it wasn’t quite finished.
Firefighting efforts included the use of an excavator to pull the wood pile apart to aid in extinguishing. Firefighters were on the scene all afternoon and into the evening. CALEX was also there to provide medical care; no one was injured.
McLam, who has served as moderator in Barnet for 28 years, said there is some insurance on the structure, but “not enough.”
