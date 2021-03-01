A Sunday night fire destroyed a camp and displaced its owner.
Firefighters were summoned to 901 Monroe Rd. at around 11 p.m. and arrived to find the building burned to the ground.
The owner awoke to discover the ceiling was on fire. His attempts to put it out were unsuccessful. The fast-moving ire quickly consumed the camp. He and his dog safely escaped the blaze.
Bath, Monroe, Wells River and Woodsville Fire and Woodsville Ambulance responded.
The damage was too severe to determine a cause, Bath Fire Chief Donald Bowman said.
