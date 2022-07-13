BURKE HOLLOW — A fire destroyed a home on Bugbee Crossing Road late Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from multiple departments rushed to the scene at 461 Bugbee Crossing Road. The structure was heavily involved with flames when the first of the firefighters from the West Burke Fire Department arrived. West Burke Chief Tom Villeneuve commanded the scene.

The home belongs to Eugene Levine. He lives there with his two dogs, standard poodles. Both he and the dogs were gone at the time of the fire. A neighbor, Lynn Welch, was able to connect with Levine. She said he was hiking in Littleton with his dogs.

Joining members of the West Burke department at the scene were firefighters from East Burke, Sutton and Lyndonville. The Newark Fire Department covered the West Burke station and firefighters from the Sheffield-Wheelock department covered in Lyndonville. Lyndon Rescue personnel stood by at the fire scene to assist with any medical emergency. No one was injured.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames from all sides of the home as it traveled through the structure. They were able to contain the flames to the home which is nestled among trees.

Chief Villeneuve requested a state police fire investigator report to the scene to help determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene for more than three and a half hours.

