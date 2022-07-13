BURKE HOLLOW — A fire destroyed a home on Bugbee Crossing Road late Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters from multiple departments rushed to the scene at 461 Bugbee Crossing Road. The structure was heavily involved with flames when the first of the firefighters from the West Burke Fire Department arrived. West Burke Chief Tom Villeneuve commanded the scene.
The home belongs to Eugene Levine. He lives there with his two dogs, standard poodles. Both he and the dogs were gone at the time of the fire. A neighbor, Lynn Welch, was able to connect with Levine. She said he was hiking in Littleton with his dogs.
Joining members of the West Burke department at the scene were firefighters from East Burke, Sutton and Lyndonville. The Newark Fire Department covered the West Burke station and firefighters from the Sheffield-Wheelock department covered in Lyndonville. Lyndon Rescue personnel stood by at the fire scene to assist with any medical emergency. No one was injured.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames from all sides of the home as it traveled through the structure. They were able to contain the flames to the home which is nestled among trees.
Chief Villeneuve requested a state police fire investigator report to the scene to help determine the origin and cause of the fire.
Firefighters were on the scene for more than three and a half hours.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.