Fire Destroys Derby Business

DERBY — Firefighters dealt with bitterly cold temperatures and high winds to try and save a Derby business early Tuesday morning.
In the end, Auto Outfitters on Quarry Road was destroyed by fire, with the garage burned down and the showroom heavily damaged, Fire Chief Craig Ellam said.
And several firefighters may have suffered minor frostbite, he said.
On Wednesday, Ellam said the cause of the fire, which started when the owner Cory Spaulding was working on the building’s furnace, remains inconclusive.
“We are still looking into it,” Ellam said, adding that he did not want to speculate about the actual cause as of Wednesday afternoon.
Spaulding has insurance, Ellam said. Ellam did not call in state fire investigators. He expected to talk to the insurance adjuster Wednesday.
The fire department was called out at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, in the midst of high winds. Ellam said the fire spread to the building and was a fully involved structure fire before they could arrive.
Firefighters were able to get water to the fire quickly, with a good source from hydrants on Quarry Road. The fire was compounded by the presence of three vehicles and tires in the building, Ellam said.
But as the fight continued, firefighters began to battle more than the fire.
“I’ve been doing this a very long time. I’ve never seen trucks freeze up so quickly,” Ellam said.
The diesel fuel was “gelling up,” he said.
The temperatures were between minus 27 and 30 below.
“It was extremely tough on the guys,” Ellam said.
“It’s a good thing it happened near the end of the firefight, he said.
It was a challenge to get the equipment going after the fire was over. They spent most of the day Tuesday dealing with the frozen equipment.
Derby has five trucks there and 15 firefighters, with help from another 15 firefighters and five trucks from Newport City.
