CONCORD — Flames that spread from a chimney fire destroyed the Hudson family home off Shadow Lake Road last week, claiming contents representing decades of memories.
Located on the Sy Lewis Mountain Road within view of Shadow Lake Road, the 160-year-old house is where Ranson Jr., Eric and Spencer Hudson grew up and where their father, Ranson Hudson Sr., was living until his death in November.
Concord firefighters were alerted about the fire in the evening on Friday, Feb. 17, at about 6:40 p.m. They arrived to find the home fully involved and a live power line that had broken free of the home and was initially hindering their ability to get close to the home.
Eric Hudson had just sat down at the Star Theatre in St. Johnsbury to watch 80 For Brady when he was contacted by a passerby on Shadow Lake Road that the family home was on fire. He immediately drove to the home and rushed into the garage to rescue some items, including his father’s Harley Davidson motorcycle, before the fire consumed the garage.
Firefighters from multiple towns spent hours at the scene. Assisting Concord were departments from Waterford, St. Johnsbury, Lunenburg, Dalton, N.H., Lyndonville, Littleton Danville and East Burke. CALEX Ambulance personnel were on the scene, and a road crew from Concord kept the road sanded.
Fire officials determined that the fire started in the chimney and spread into the structure. No one has been staying in the home since Ranson Hudson Sr. last resided there. He died at the home on Nov. 29.
The family was not in any hurry to remove the contents from the home as it was Eric’s intention to move from his current home in Lyndon into the home where he grew up. Power remained in the house and they kept the wood furnace fed to keep the pipes from freezing. Before the fire, Eric had been at the home in the afternoon and put wood in the furnace.
Spencer, the owner of All Around Power, was vacationing in California at the time of the fire. He cut his trip short a few days and arrived home on Saturday.
He called it a “somber loss” for the family, reflecting on decades of memories made there. Among the items lost were photo albums and a doorway casing on which the heights of the boys as they grew up were marked.
“It’s a sick feeling,” Eric said of the loss.
He said it’s his plan to build a home on the site. It’s an important property in the family, he said, not only as the place where his folks lived and where he grew up, but it’s close to the properties of other family members, including an aunt, an uncle and his brother, Spencer.
The property card for 63 Sy Lewis Mountain Road notes a colonial-style home, built in 1860, on just over 12 acres. A barn on the property across the road was not damaged by the fire.
Ranson Sr. moved into the home soon after marrying Virginia (Ginger) Wilson in 1963.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.