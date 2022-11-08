Fire Destroys NEK Camper, Damages Nearby House

(Contributed photo)

A fire that destroyed a camper in Lowell and damaged a house on Saturday started from hot embers in ash from a woodstove, a state police fire investigator reported.

Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill was asked by Lowell Fire Chief Calvin Allen to investigate and determine the origin and cause of the fire on property owned by Shylo Bourdeau, 35, at 242 Tanekee Road in Lowell.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments