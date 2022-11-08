Fire Destroys NEK Camper, Damages Nearby House

A fire that destroyed a camper in Lowell and damaged a house on Saturday started from hot embers in ash from a woodstove, a state police fire investigator reported.
Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill was asked by Lowell Fire Chief Calvin Allen to investigate and determine the origin and cause of the fire on property owned by Shylo Bourdeau, 35, at 242 Tanekee Road in Lowell.
It was about 10 a.m. on Saturday when Lowell firefighters responded to the fire emergency. They discovered a recreational camper fully involved in fire parked next to a home. “Fire had extended from the recreational camper to the house and was spreading into the attic space,” noted Det. Sgt. Hill.
Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to investigate on Monday. They determined the fire began inside the camper, which was being used to store farm tools and agricultural supplies. The report states that one of the residents had removed ashes from the woodstove and placed them outside of the house in a metal bucket on Thursday. The ashes were then dumped into a bin used for composting materials within the camper on Saturday morning. The fire is believed to have started when the still-hot embers from the ash bin ignited the plastic bin.
The investigator ruled the fire accidental. No one was injured as a result of the fire. Damage to the property is estimated to be in excess of $50,000, Det. Sgt. Hill stated.
The Red Cross has been providing assistance to the residents.
