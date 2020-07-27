Fire Destroys NEK Structure, Cause Unknown And Suspicious

A fire Friday night, July 24, 2020, destroyed this structure at 156 Niles Road in Newport. Members of the Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit are trying to determine how the fire started. (Courtesy Photo)

NEWPORT CENTER — Investigators are trying to determine how a fire that destroyed an unoccupied structure at 156 Niles Road began.

The property belongs to Anthony & Sheila Baraw, of Troy. The structure that burned is a two-story, single family home with attached garage that has not been occupied for several years.

