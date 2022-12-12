SOUTH WALDEN — Fire destroyed a home at 666 Cabot Road on Monday.
The property owner, Jerry Colbeth, was not home when firefighters from multiple departments began the work to extinguish the blaze first reported just before 9 a.m. He arrived at the scene later in the morning.
Responding firefighters first on the scene initially tried to attack the fire from the inside but were forced to retreat to the exterior as the fire raged above the ceiling in the roof area of the double trailer home.
Firefighters from Walden, Cabot, Hardwick and Greensboro worked on all sides of the structure spraying water and opening up parts of the roof and sides to vent and gain access to the flames.
Walden Fire & Rescue Chief Jason Larrabee said metal roofs, while great at keeping the snow off, don’t help with fire suppression as the fire burns beneath the metal instead of burning through like with shingles.
An excavator was brought in to help tear away the roof for firefighting access.
The chief said the initial thought was that the fire was sparked by some issue with the wood stove, but Vermont State Police fire investigators were called in to determine origin and cause.
Nearby out-buildings were not damaged, but the home was destroyed. A dog died as a result of the fire.
A Hardwick Rescue ambulance took someone from the scene, but details were not available by press time about who may have been injured. No firefighters were hurt.
Colbeth’s daughter, Melanie Colson, of Stannard, watched as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. She said her brother, Nick, and her nephew, Hunter, lived at the residence with her father.
It wasn’t until 2:15 p.m. that Walden firefighters cleared the scene and were immediately directed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Rt. 15 in which a motorist was killed.
