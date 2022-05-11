ST. JOHNSBURY — A fire that spread quickly on the porch of a Pearl Street apartment building late Wednesday afternoon was contained to the front of the building by firefighters.
Shortly after numerous 9-1-1 calls were made about the fire at 247 Pearl St., St. Johnsbury firefighters arrived to find the porch on fire and burning fast. Within minutes Firefighter Dennis Farnham put a hose to the burning porch, knocking down the blaze.
From there, multiple firefighters, commanded by Chief Brad Reed, sought out hot spots and entered the building to make sure no flames had pushed into the duplex building. One first-floor window was broken by the fire, but minimal damage was done inside. Sections of the exterior wall were opened up to allow firefighters to douse it with water.
Vermont State Police were on the scene and assisted with hydrant connections. St. Johnsbury Police blocked traffic to the section of Pearl Street where the fire occurred. Joining St. Johnsbury Fire Department at the scene were Littleton and Lyndonville firefighters. Covering the St. Johnsbury station were Lyndonville, Danville and Waterford firefighters. CALEX rescue personnel were on the scene but no injuries were reported.
The building is owned by Jeffrey Paine. It was built in 1900 and has two living units. Paine lives in one of the apartments but was not home when the fire broke. Tenants in the other apartment were home. Two adults, two children and four cats live there. With assistance from firefighters, all the cats were located and carried safely out of the building.
Chief Reed said it’s clear the fire began on the porch but he said he couldn’t say for sure how it began until firefighters have a chance to sift through the porch area.
A neighbor, Rick Davis, said the area where the fire began is where the tenants often smoke cigarettes.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.