LITTLETON — A upper floor fire at Schilling Beer Co. on Wednesday evening led to a fast evacuation of staff and customers and to multiple fire departments responding to beat down flames that erupted through the roof.
No injuries were reported in the fire that was called in at 5:52 p.m. and drew firefighters from Littleton and departments that included Whitefield, Franconia, Bethlehem, Sugar Hill Rescue, and St. Johnsbury, which provided station in Littleton.
The fire, which went through the roof beside the building’s chimney and necessitated two firefighters on a ladder suspended over the flames that soon turned to smoke, was knocked down after a half-hour.
No brewpub staff or customer injuries were reported.
As of Wednesday evening, the cause was undetermined, as was the full extent of water damage and if the damage will require any length of closure.
Onlookers along Mill Street that numbered more than 100 broke into applause when the effort by first responders began to look like a success.
The fire was declared officially contained at 6:34 p.m.
“There were some pretty good flames coming out of there,” said Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith, whose officers cordoned off some areas close to the scene.
Enjoying a beverage at Schilling at the time were Jim Alden, owner of Chutters candy store, and state Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill.
“The staff was great in evacuating everybody,” said Egan.
“They got everyone out of there quickly,” said Alden. “They had a good plan and executed it.”
Schilling co-founders Jeff Cozzens and Stu Cozzens were at a nearby leadership conference when they got word.
Everyone was out safely by the time they arrived on scene, said Jeff Cozzens.
“We drill for these things and it paid off,” he said. “We’ve been through tough times, the town has been through tough times, and we’ll bounce back … The biggest thing is our customers and staff got out safely. We are very grateful for the quick response, and it’s what we’ve come to expect from the town of Littleton and first responders.
Stu Cozzens said, “The damage does not appear to be substantial. We hope to be back in business soon.
When it was safe to go inside, Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen took the owners in the brewpub.
“The damage is not as severe as you think it might be, but there is a little bit of water damage,” McQuillen said to Jeff Cozzens.
