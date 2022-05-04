The ladder from the St. Johnsbury Fire Department's tower truck is lifted above a Memorial Drive apartment building as firefighters respond to a small fire in a first floor apartment. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Brad Reed and Debi Smith, a call firefighter, help gather hose that had been stretched in response to a small fire in a Memorial Drive apartment on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A Memorial Drive resident who works as a roofer was able to leave work early on Wednesday due to poor weather, getting home just in time to discover smoke coming from under the bed.
Resident Kenny Miller said he got home to the apartment at 1665 Memorial Drive that he shares with his family and heard smoke detectors and called 9-1-1 after seeing smoke. No one was home when he arrived, he said.
Miller said it was lucky he got home when he did. “Thank God for the rain because I probably wouldn’t have been home until six o’clock,” said Miller.
St. Johnsbury firefighters Aaron Martin and Andrew Ruggles were first on the scene. Miller had used a fire extinguisher to put a small fire out prior to the arrival of firefighters. Martin said when he entered the residence there was a lot of white smoke but no flames.
After the initial call, the potential for a bigger fire emergency led Chief Brad Reed to direct the tower truck to the scene. It was not needed as part of the fire response, but since it was there the department used it as a training moment, said Ruggles, positioning the ladder above the roof of the building.
CALEX medical personnel responded and were in place for any medical emergencies. No medical issues occurred. Traffic was reduced to one lane to give firefighters and their equipment more room. The lane closure in front of the building lasted for about 25 minutes.
The apartment building, owned by Steven Dolgin, has three apartments in it. An upstairs tenant said he had been sleeping and woke to the sound of smoke detectors and the smell of smoke. He was safe outside by the time firefighters arrived.
Chief Reed said the fire was likely sparked by improperly disposed of “smoking material.”
