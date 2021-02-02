A fire broke out at Jefferson Town Hall just after 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The meeting hall was destroyed and the town office addition sustained heavy damage. Departments from across the North Country worked three-and-a-half hours to bring the blaze under control. No one was injured and the building was empty when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments