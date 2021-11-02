WEST BURKE — A village residence that burned over 14 months ago is finally coming down, but fines of $100 per day continue until the site-clearing job is finished.
Rick Schwag, of Lyndon, had one year from the Aug. 21, 2020 fire date to rebuild or clear his destroyed residential rental property. The fire displaced a woman, her children, and multiple cats and dogs.
A year later, the partially collapsed, charred remains of a building had not been cleared, and the fine imposition began.
For a time leading up to the site clearing deadline, it appeared Schwag was negotiating a property purchase with a next-door neighbor. Jacob Mello, of West Burke, offered to buy the property. He and his siblings, Chloe and Forrest, have been working to rehabilitate the old general store building next door to Schwag’s property at 4067 U.S. Route 5. Their hope was to use some of the cleared lot for parking to support business ventures they plan for their property.
But Schwag decided to strike a different deal with Burke property owner, Tom Williamson. It is Williamson who finally began tearing down Schwag’s building.
As of Monday, the second floor had been removed and debris appeared in neat piles. Mike Harris, Burke’s town and zoning administrator, said Williamson has been chipping away at the building for about a month.
“It’s moving awful slow, but it is coming down piece by piece,” said Selectman Joe Allard.
Despite the progress of getting the building removed, the town will continue the daily fines. Harris said the penalty is necessary to keep the process of clearing the site moving forward.
He said Williamson had asked if the town could stop adding fines now that the work is underway, but Harris told him no.
“I am adamant. I am not and I cannot stop the fines, and I’m not going to reduce the amount that’s owed,” said Harris. “That’s totally up to the select board.”
He communicated that update to the select board in a meeting on Monday. None of the members favored a softer position regarding the money owed.
Harris said the incentive to get the destroyed structure cleaned up must remain.
“I’m not going to trade one problem for potentially another one,” said Harris. “It’s been so long now that I’m not willing to do that.”
Between fines that have accrued through Tuesday — $7,300 — and unpaid property taxes, over $13,100 is owed to the town.
Harris said Schwag told him he had signed over the property to Williamson, but as far as the town is concerned no official property transfer can take place until the money owed has been paid.
Harris said he doesn’t know what Williamson intends for the property. Williamson did not respond to a message seeking a return phone call by press time.
The town has had concerns with how Williamson maintains property he owns across the road from the Schwag property burn site.
Harris sent Williamson a letter on April 28 to give notice of Williamson’s violation of the junk ordinance. The letter gave Williamson until May 22 to deal with the violation or a $100-a-day fine would be applied. Harris said three unregistered vehicles were on the property that needed to be removed. They were gone just before the fine deadline was reached, Harris said.
A similar problem at Williamson’s property was addressed in May 2019.
