A Danville firefighter on his way to a rollover crash Monday morning got into an accident of his own when the fire truck he was driving on Bruce Badger Memorial Highway rolled onto its roof in former Assistant Judge Roy Vance’s yard.
Roland Heath Jr., 64, of Danville, was able to climb out of the truck on his own. He was the only occupant in the truck. He was taken by CALEX to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for evaluation, according to Trooper Jason Schlesinger who was on scene investigating.
The trooper did not note the cause of the crash, but stated road conditions were likely a factor; the roadway was snow-covered.
Heath was responding to an emergency call on Route 2, west of the village. A truck had left the road and rolled over on the edge of a field. Another fire truck had responded, but once the firefighters there determined there were no hazards and the operator was OK, they rushed to the scene of Heath’s rollover.
Heath was traveling south when he lost control of the truck, which left the road, struck and snapped a birch tree and came to rest on its roof. The scene of the accident was Vance’s property located at the intersection of Bruce Badger Memorial Highway and Webster Hill Road.
Roy Vance, who served as an assistant judge for Caledonia County for 32 years before stepping down in January 2019, was home at the time of the crash in his yard, but he said he didn’t see or hear it happen.
Trooper Schlesinger said the truck, a 1992 International, sustained “substantial” damage. Danville Fire Chief Troy Cochran said he believes the department has had the truck since 1993.
