ST. JOHNSBURY — A fire that ignited in the kitchen of the Wine Gate Restaurant earlier this week was small but the mess it caused is a much bigger deal.

The sprinkler system did its job by extinguishing the fire, but then failed to stop showering water into the restaurant. Wine Gate Owner Aaron Fondry guessed the water flowed for an hour. The damage done by the water is significant and will force the restaurant to be closed for the foreseeable future.

