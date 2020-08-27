Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Workers for Restoration Unlimited, of Newport, remove flooring from the Wine Gate Restaurant in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. The restuarant sustained fire and water damage that will require an extensive rehab. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A dumpster and a storage container occupy parking spaces outside the Wine Gate Restaurant in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Interior reconstruction work is underway at the restaurant due to fire and water damage. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Workers for Restoration Unlimited, of Newport, remove flooring from the Wine Gate Restaurant in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. The restuarant sustained fire and water damage that will require an extensive rehab. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Interior reconstruction is happening at the Wine Gate Restaurant due to fire and water damage. A small kitchen fire occurred there on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A dumpster and a storage container occupy parking spaces outside the Wine Gate Restaurant in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Interior reconstruction work is underway at the restaurant due to fire and water damage. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The kitchen in the Wine Gate Restaurant sustained fire and water damage on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. The space has been gutted to make way for recontruction. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A fire that ignited in the kitchen of the Wine Gate Restaurant earlier this week was small but the mess it caused is a much bigger deal.
The sprinkler system did its job by extinguishing the fire, but then failed to stop showering water into the restaurant. Wine Gate Owner Aaron Fondry guessed the water flowed for an hour. The damage done by the water is significant and will force the restaurant to be closed for the foreseeable future.
