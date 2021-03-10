It was an otherworldly event that ended over the Northeast Kingdom this weekend.
A meteor streaked across the sky from Mt. Mansfield toward the NEK on Sunday around 5:40 p.m. before exploding and breaking apart miles above Orleans County.
The fireball caught the attention of thousands of people across the Northeast and Canada and fired up local science educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio from Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium.
Farlice-Rubio says the extra-terrestrial phenomenon captures the imagination and is a great teaching tool, but he cautions about the notion of rushing out and looking for meteors.
Farlice-Rubio speculates the largest pieces of the meteor may be no bigger than a grain of rice and is likely just dust and ash. What’s more, it could have flown hundreds of miles east of the NEK to be scattered by the wind across the Northern Forest.
“I wish that that was something practical to do,” said Farlice-Rubio of hunting for a meteorite. “If there was a chance I would be out there.”
Ever the educator, Farlice-Rubio pointed out that 70 million pounds of space rock falls on earth every year, but most of it too small to ever notice or find.
Farlice-Rubio said he has presented a class called “It Came From Above,” a cheeky nod to sci-fi films of old but in reality focuses on celestial events like black holes, supernovas and meteors, and this event will be more fodder for the class.
“Every time I teach the class the examples get closer to home,” said Farlice-Rubio, who scoured field and forest near a Peacham farm last summer when security cameras caught a likely meteor streaking down into some nearby trees.
What has Farlice-Rubio just as excited, though, is how this event is a prime example of the power of citizen scientists.
NASA’s Meteor Watch reported on the fireball just over 2 hours after it was spotted Sunday night.
”Eyewitnesses in the NorthEast and Canada are reporting seeing a bright fireball this evening,” posted the service. “Analysis of their reports shows that the meteor occurred over northern Vermont, first appearing at a height of 52 miles above Mount Mansfield State Forest. Moving northeast at 47,000 miles per hour, it traversed 33 miles through the upper atmosphere before burning up 33 miles above Beach Hill in Orleans County south of Newport. We hope to refine the trajectory as more reports and hopefully some videos filter in.”
On Monday afternoon NASA Meteor Watch issued a more detailed and revised analysis about the meteor.
“A solution based on over 100 eyewitness reports does not significantly change the trajectory, but lowers the speed down to 42.000 miles per hour,” wrote NASA Meteor Watch, which went on to explain the meteor was likely a fragment from an asteroid that weighed about 10 pounds and was 6 inches in diameter and exploded with the energy of 440 pounds of TNT. The explosion was caused by the rock fragmenting due to the pressure differential between the rock’s front and back.
The American Meteor Society, a nonprofit organization that supports the activities of both professional and amateur astronomers, also received 216 reports about the event on its website, including one from Lyndon in which the observer wrote he saw a fragment fall off followed by a large portion getting bright before disappearing.
Commenters on the NASA Meteor Watch Facebook page also offered details from around the NEK and far beyond.
Farlice-Rubio said he has a friend who lives in Plainfield that was out Sunday evening that heard the explosion, which he thought at first might have been some sort of industrial explosion.
It is the hundreds of reports that Farlice-Rubio celebrates.
“This could have taken months to piece together,” said Farlice-Rubio of the process that might have unfolded years ago before the advent of the internet and the ability to post observations in near real-time.
“This is the kind of thing that reminds everyone you can be part of science,” said Farlice-Rubio. “It’s not just people sitting in labs with lab coats on. Everyone can pitch in.”
The NASA site and AMS site have few official observations from the NEK. Farlice-Rubio urges people who may have seen the meteor to input their sighting and to consider making contributions in the future.
“This is the time when we can decentralize science by everybody considering themselves a scientist,” said Farblice Rubio. “Their data is valuable.”
