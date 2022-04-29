HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Fire Department has denied allegations that the department ignored safety concerns.
Assistant Chief Keith Charpentier told the Select Board on Monday that claims made by firefighter Anthony Smith were unfounded and were rooted in Smith’s continued opposition to the merger of North Haverhill and Haverhill Corner Fire into a single town department.
Attending the Select Board meeting remotely, Charpentier told Smith, “If you cannot put some things behind you, I think it’s time that we had a serious conversation on whether or not you continue with us.”
Smith, a firefighter with over 20 years of experience, presented the Select Board with a list of complaints.
Among other things, he claimed that HFD vehicles and equipment were not properly maintained, damaged vehicles went months without repairs, and that Chief Charpentier once failed to provide station coverage when a Haverhill Corner crew was called out to a structure fire.
“This is what is going on and they’re not going to tell you [about it]. That’s why I’m here,” Smith said. “There will probably be emails about insubordination but I don’t care. I want it to stop, I want things to run smoothly. This is ridiculous.”
Town Manager Brigitte Codling and Assistant Town Manager Jennifer Boucher said it was their first time hearing the complaints.
They promised to take Smith’s claims to Human Resources and the Fire Department’s leadership.
When asked why he approached the Select Board instead of his superior officers, Smith said the chain of command had failed to address concerns.
“It’s up to you guys, the chain of command doesn’t move,” he said.
Not so, said Charpentier, who oversees Smith at the Haverhill Corner station.
He said that Smith failed to follow the chain of command, and added that Smith’s concerns have been acknowledged and taken care of.
“Okay, we had some obstacles with some of the issues that you are bringing up,” Charpentier said. “[But] we corrected those issues, so I take issue with all of the things you’re saying, and once again putting down the fact that we are now the Town of Haverhill Fire Department.”
Charpentier described Smith’s accusations as the actions of a disgruntled employee.
“You [Smith] have some skills, you brought a lot of things to the table in the past, but I am tired, tired, tired of this crap with you,” Charpentier said.
HFD Capt. Renzo Chumbes, who also attended Monday’s Select Board meeting remotely, supported Charpentier’s version of events.
“This is not the first time that we’ve heard similar complaints or the same complaints,” Chumbes said.
The Haverhill Fire Department began operations in March 2021
Although hotly debated at the time, it was approved by Town Meeting in 2020 and annual precinct meetings in North Haverhill in 2020 and Haverhill Corner in 2021.
Chumbes said most department members were pleased with the single town department, and he called Smith one of the few dissenting voices.
“If there is one person that I think is not clicked on or connected with the merger, it is Tony. So it’s understandable that he’s upset,” Chumbes said.
