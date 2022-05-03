Six wooden crates full of donated supplies left St. Johnsbury Tuesday afternoon bound for Ukraine, concluding a local effort launched by a West Burke volunteer firefighter to support the war-torn country.
Taylor Peyton, who has been with the West Burke department for about a year, and Steve Parker, assistant chief at the West Burke department, helped load the crates onto a tractor-trailer headed for New Jersey where they will be received by a Ukrainian company responsible for getting the supplies to Ukraine. On each of the crates, Peyton wrote “Slava Ukraini,” which means “Glory to Ukraine.”
The crates, what’s in them, where they were housed and how they got to New Jersey is all about local generosity that grew from Peyton’s desire to do something in regard to the Russian attack on Ukraine. He said watching the news coverage of the invasion caused him to appreciate the resolve of the people and he wished there was something he could do.
As he watched the coverage, Peyton said, it seemed like every report that showed places that had been attacked had something in the background he could relate to… firefighters at work.
Short of being there himself to lend a hand, Peyton said, he thought they probably could use some more gear. As often as firefighters in Ukraine are being called upon to suit up, extra gear would benefit them, he said.
He reached out to Parker and Chief Tom Villeneuve with his idea to gather gear to give. “I was all for it,” said Parker, a 22-year veteran of the West Burke department.
From there, support was sought from other departments and several responded with gear. Peyton figured there were probably more than 70 full sets of turnout gear in the crates. In addition to the departments - West Burke, East Burke, Sutton, Lyndonville and Newport - many private donations were received, along with medical supplies from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
The gathering of supplies happened in about three weeks, and Peyton said he knows he could get a lot more donations with more time, including from departments outside the local area, but he wanted to get the shipment out so what has been gathered can be put to use more quickly.
Getting the supplies was only part of the effort; getting them to New Jersey involved other support systems. Poulsen’s Lumber in Littleton made the crates. Mark Baxter, owner of Vermont Solid Surface and Creative Counters, provided access to a building he purchased on Route 2 that used to house Riverbend RV for crate loading and housing. It was there that a tractor-trailer provided through the efforts of Jeff Moore of Quest Transportation picked up the crates for the New Jersey delivery. Poulsen, Baxter and Moore provided their help at no charge.
In addition to the Ukrainian words for “Glory to Ukraine” on one of the crates were more words written in English but meant for the Ukrainians who need the supplies: “From the Firefighters of the northeast US to our brothers and sisters in the Ukrainian Fire Department, We support you - Give them HELL.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.