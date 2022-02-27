Mike Pelow, left, and St. Johnsbury Firefighter Troy Darby embrace outside Pelow’s Mt. Pleasant Street home on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, after Darby drove Pelow home in a fire truck at the end of Pelow’s last shift on the department. Pelow is retiring after nearly 39 years on the department. It’s tradition at the end of a firefighter’s last day on the job to get a ride home on a fire truck.

