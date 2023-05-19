The Walden Fire Department battled a fully involved house fire on Route 15 and Lower Harrington Hill Road in Walden on Thursday night. There were no injuries and the homeowners were able to evacuate with their pets. According to Walden Fire Department officials, approximately 50 firefighters responded, including members of fire departments from Danville, Cabot, Hardwick, Greensboro and St. Johnsbury. The fire departments battled the blaze throughout the night. Calex Ambulance and the Vermont State Police also responded. (Contributed photo by Elizabeth Wilkel)
