ST. JOHNSBURY — Firefighters extinguished a fire burning in the basement of a Spring Street residence on Sunday.

No one was hurt and the fire was quickly contained by the first fire crew that arrived after the 5:15 p.m. report of smoke in the basement at 18 Spring St. Capt. Kevin Montminy and firefighters Aaron Martin and Richard Kahan were the first to arrive. Assistant Chief Brad Reed said they saw smoke coming from the residence when they got to the home that belongs to Shawn Rich.

