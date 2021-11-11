Firefighters Extinguish Fire At Tomassoni’s Wood Fired Pizza

EAST BURKE — Firefighters from multiple towns were sent to battle a fire at Tomassoni’s Wood Fired Pizza on Thursday morning.
Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke in the building and determined there was fire burning inside a wall near a walk-in cooler.
No injuries were reported and firefighters contained the damage. The fire was first toned about 5:40 a.m.
The East Burke Fire Chief requested a state police fire investigator to help determine the cause and origin of the fire.
This was the second time since July that firefighters from multiple towns responded to a fire in the building at 570 Rt. 114. On July 8, a fire sparked and spread from a chimney used to vent the wood-fired pizza oven. It happened just before John Tomassoni was preparing to open the business.
