St. Johnsbury firefighter Rich Plonski gets to the top of the hook & ladder to a second-story window of a residence at 172 St. Mary Street on Friday afternoon. The 4:30 p.m. call was in response to a report of a kitchen fire, according to scanner information. No smoke or flames were visible, and the situation was quickly brought under control. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
St. Johnsbury firefighters are seen Friday afternoon at 172 St. Mary Street, responding to a call for what was initially said to be a kitchen fire. No smoke or flames were visible from the building, and the situation was brought under control without incident. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A fire which began in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment at 172 St. Mary St. on Friday afternoon was extinguished by the St. Johnsbury Fire Department.
Firefighters went to the scene at 4:30 p.m. Chief Brad Reed said a grease fire started while someone was cooking.
There was no smoke or flames visible from the structure, and the situation was brought under control quickly. Fire crews cleared the scene about 5:30 p.m., according to Chief Reed. Reed remained on the scene until about 6:15 p.m. waiting for the property manager to arrive. The building, which has four apartments, is owned by St. Johnsbury Properties.
CALEX Ambulance was on the scene, and while no serious injuries resulted, one person was looked at for smoke inhalation. St. Johnsbury Fire Lt. Troy Darby said there was smoke and heat damage in the first-floor residence as a result of the fire.
