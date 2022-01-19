MONROE, N.H. — Firefighters from more than a dozen departments responded to a house fire on Littleton Road on Wednesday.
No one was home at 3619 Littleton Road when the fire erupted, but a dog inside was rescued as smoke billowed and flames spread.
An hour later, the dog, Brody, pranced playfully near his owner, Brandon Ward, who watched from a distance as firefighters scrambled on and around his home trying to extinguish the flames. Ward had left for work about 6 a.m., Wednesday. The first of the firefighters were toned out at 10:50 a.m.
Ward said he didn’t know how the fire could have started. “Wood stove or electrical,” he guessed. The property is owned by Ward’s father, Paul.
Near Ward across the road from the structure fire was Ward’s cousin, who declined to give his name. He’s the one who rescued Brody from the house fire. He said the house was full of “heavy, dark smoke,” and Brody is lucky to be alive.
Fire trucks from many towns lined a long stretch of Littleton Road. Tankers accessed water from a dry hydrant about four miles south of the fire scene. Dry hydrants are non-pressurized pipe systems that draft water from a nearby body of water. In the case Wednesday the water was drawn from a small pond.
Monroe firefighters, including Chief Russell Brown, were first on scene and began battling the fire. As the chief was engaged with the fire, Littleton Chief Michael McQuillen assumed the role of Incident Commander after he arrived.
“In doing this, it allows Chief Brown to concentrate on fire suppression while Chief McQuillan communicates with dispatch and incoming units,” said Littleton Firefighter Tim Monahan. “Once the fire was under control command was transferred back to Chief Brown.”
In terms of building size, it was not a big house - less than 1,600 square feet - that burned, but the fire response was significant, drawing firefighters from Vermont and New Hampshire. Departments toned to the scene to assist Monroe responded from Barnet, Bath, Groton, Haverhill Corner, North Haverhill, Peacham, Ryegate, Littleton, St. Johnsbury, Waterford, Wells River, Newbury and Woodsville.
St. Johnsbury Firefighter Aaron Martin said it was his first fire in Monroe.
It was Chief McQuillan who determined a fourth alarm was needed to get extra firefighters to the scene.
“A fourth alarm was requested as it brings more manpower,” said Monahan. “With a stubborn fire like today and extremely cold temps, we try to rotate crews more often in an effort to reduce fatigue and allow crews to warm up and rehydrate in between assignments.”
Hoses blasted water on all sides of the home as firefighters worked for hours to tear the exterior away to expose hot spots and flames. For moments it would appear that all flames were out, but then fire would appear.
Littleton Fire Firefighter Tim Monahan said the home’s metal roof made it tougher to extinguish the fire.
“Metal roofs are great, but they are a bear to work with in a fire,” he said.
Firefighters worked into the afternoon and ultimately an excavator was brought in from a neighboring property to demolish the burned shell of a home.
Monahan said the cause of the fire is under investigation. No obvious cause was found, but it was not considered suspicious.
“Unfortunately, the building was burned to such an extent that it was determined to be unsafe inside and investigators were unable to perform an interior investigation,” he said.
There were no injuries from fire or smoke, but a firefighter was taken from the scene by Woodsville Ambulance after he slipped and fell, Monahan said.
“NH DOT responded and salted the road in an attempt to mitigate similar ice hazards,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.