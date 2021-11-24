ST. JOHNSBURY — Firefighters from five area departments gathered at Northeast Vermont Nursing & Rehabilitation on Wednesday to fulfill a resident’s dying wish.
Gerda Blaszczyk, 84, told her hospice care worker from Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice on Tuesday that before she dies she’d like to have firefighters visit her. The wish was relayed to Rehab staff, and the word went out via social media as an open invitation to available firefighters asking them to gather on Wednesday afternoon.
Maria Luggelle, director of admissions and marketing for the rehab, said Blaszczyk is in her final days, and staff needed to act quickly to fulfill her wish.
Firefighters responded quickly to the need. Four fire trucks and 16 firefighters dressed in their gear filled part of the rehab parking lot as Blaszczyk was wheeled out. She was surprised by the gathering held in her honor and asked why they would do that for her.
“Because you’re special” was the reply from a Rehab staff member. “I’m not special, they’re special,” Blaszczyk said of the firefighters.
She had been asked on Tuesday why it was important for her to be surrounded by firefighters. She said she appreciates them and as a girl growing up in Germany she didn’t remember seeing many firefighters. Born in 1937, Blaszczyk lived through World War II then became a victim of communist rule in East Germany after the war when the Soviet Union occupied the region. She witnessed the oppression of dissident voices as a girl until she escaped when she was 14 years old.
Prior to moving into the Rehab, Blaszczyk was a resident of the St. Johnsbury House, located a building away from the St. Johnsbury Fire Department. Assistant Chief Brad Reed, who was among the firefighters at the Rehab for Blaszczyk on Wednesday, said he knew her from her time living at the St. Johnsbury House. Walking past the St. Johnsbury House, he said he would often see her sitting on the front porch and he would stop and talk to her.
“She is such a sweet lady,” he said.
Dressed for the chilly Wednesday afternoon, Blaszczyk was wheeled past the fire trucks and a line of firefighters who greeted her as she went by. They then gathered for a group photo with Blaszczyk positioned front and center.
Fighters from East Burke, West Burke, Lyndonville, Ryegate and St. Johnsbury served as wish-granters by showing up to greet Blaszczyk.
“I love every single one of them for what they do and how they save people’s lives,” she said loudly enough for the firefighters to hear.
Colin Cornell, a three-year member with the East Burke Fire Brigade, said the seven firefighters from East and West Burke were glad to be a part of supporting Blaszczyk’s wish.
Lugelle said the gathering was special and she was grateful for the many firefighters from multiple area departments who took the time to be a part of it.
She said the Rehab would like to help fulfill wishes for other residents in the future. It’s not often, Luggelle said, that a resident expresses a dying wish, “so when we heard it (from Gerda Blaszczyk) we wanted to make sure that we honored that.”
