LITTLETON — Firefighters snapped into action early Thursday morning to knock down a fire that began in a Main Street apartment.

Three things led to a successful outcome, said Littleton Fire Rescue Capt. Chad Miller - alert tenants who called the fire department, cooperating weather with little wind, and four and not two firefighters on duty because of the recently implemented town-run, fire station-based Emergency Medical Services.

