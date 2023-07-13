Equipment clears mud from a neighborhood as flood waters block a street, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Barre, Vt. Following a storm that dumped nearly two months of rain in two days, Vermonters are cleaning up from the deluge of water. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Equipment clears mud from a neighborhood as flood waters block a street, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Barre, Vt. Following a storm that dumped nearly two months of rain in two days, Vermonters are cleaning up from the deluge of water. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
The Town of St. Johnsbury has sent help to Barre City to assist with recovery operations after major flooding this week.
Two St. Johnsbury firefighters and two Department of Public Works (DPW) crew members left at 6:30 a.m. this morning and planned to work ten hours on Thursday. A second crew will head to Barre City on Friday.
Fire Chief Brad Reed reached out to the Barre City fire chief offering assistance, and they gladly accepted it.
“Right now, the Barre City firefighters have been obviously working constantly trying to not only respond to their calls but they are also doing de-watering operations - like pumping out basements and dealing with those kinds of hazards,” said Chief Reed. “And so, our members are over there doing that de-watering with the pumps provided by DPW. Just trying to get some basements pumped out so that the firefighters over there can catch a little bit of a break and deal with their emergencies that they need to deal with.”
St. Johnsbury firefighters Dennis Farnham and Rich Plonski and DPW workers Ben Rutledge and Dan Smith are working in Barre today, using the pumps to get water out of Barre City basements.
On Friday, firefighters Dennis Morgan and Aaron Martin will head to Barre City along with DPW crew members Ruben Serrano and Gavin Doufor.
Chief Reed said his firefighters responded immediately to his texts for help in Barre City, and then he worked with DPW Director Steve Beauregard to put the plan together. In addition to the water pumps, DPW also sent two large dump trucks to Barre City to haul stuff as needed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.