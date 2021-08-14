Firefighters Respond To Newark Catholic Retreat Center
Buy Now

Firefighters at the scene of a reported structure fire on the grounds of the Mary Theotokos Monastic Center at 572 Route 5A in Newark early Saturday morning, Aug. 14, 2021. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

Firefighters are at the scene of a reported structure fire on the grounds of the Mary Theotokos Monastic Center at 572 Route 5A in Newark early Saturday. Several departments were called to the scene to assist Newark firefighters, including Sutton, East Burke and West Burke.

According to its website, the Mary Theotokos Monastic Retreat Center is a Catholic retreat center in the Byzantine Tradition. It was founded in the early 1980s by Fr. Stephen Von Faur. Fr.Steve was a bi-ritual priest in both the Roman and Byzantine Catholic Rites.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments