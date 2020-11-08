Firemen, Apparatus Assemble To Honor Briggs

Friends of Bobby Briggs fix up the hunting and fishing display, and a "Bobby Missed" sign, in tribute to Briggs Sunday in St. Johnsbury at a park & ride facility filled to overflowing with fire engines and friends to mark the St. Johnsbury firefighter's Nov. 3 passing. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Firemen, fishermen, hunters – they were all there for Bobby.

Fire apparatus from several area departments filled to overflowing the park & ride on Western Avenue Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to St. Johnsbury Firefighter Robert F. “Bobby” Briggs, who passed away Nov. 3 at the age of 66.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments