ST. JOHNSBURY — Organizers downtown are promising a sparkling good time this weekend with holiday events on Friday and Saturday.
It’s called St. J Sparkles! Holiday Weekend, and features a full slate of reasons to head downtown, including special night-time action on Friday to include fireworks.
“We hope to show off all that St. J has to offer during this wonderful time of year,” said Gillian Sewake, St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce director. “Whether it’s free family-friendly activities, shopping, dining, or just enjoying art and community downtown, we’ve created a weekend packed with fun things to do for people of all ages.”
The downtown has a lengthy history of holding special holiday weekend events leading up to Christmas, but this year there will be added emphasis on Friday night activities.
“We definitely have put an emphasis on Friday nightlife,” Sewake said. “St. Johnsbury is so beautiful in the evening, we want to encourage folks to experience the streets of our downtown sparkling with holiday lights, and with businesses open and bursting with activity. Hopefully, this becomes a successful model for businesses to stay open late throughout the year.”
Among the reasons to go downtown Friday will be a fireworks display in the area of Depot Square Park at 8 p.m. There will be fire pits lighting and warming the way along Railroad Street during the 5 to 8 p.m. festival time. A handbell ensemble will perform outside Whirligig Brewing on Railroad Street. St. Johnsbury Distillery invites people to join an ugly sweater competition. The St. J Community Hub will be hands-on with a lantern decorating craft.
Another addition to the night will be wagon rides by Rainbows Edge Farm. Owner Hayden Tanner Jr. has brought his Belgians to St. Johnsbury holiday events for many years to offer wagon rides, but this is the first time he’ll be there on a Friday night. The familiar horse team of Greta and Jenna will carry wagon loads of people from the Welcome Center up Railroad Street and back after turning around near Walgreens.
Rainbows Edge Farm will also offer wagon rides on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Other Saturday offerings include Santa Claus at the Star Theatre, a farm animal petting zoo at Depot Square Park and a chance to weigh in on the Honking Tunnel Public Art creation planned for the tunnel connecting Bay Street traffic and the downtown.
The hope is that the gathering of people downtown will visit the stores and make shopping local part of this year’s gift-buying experience. As an added incentive, the chamber is promoting the St. J’ Rewards Card program. The cards can be found at any St. Johnsbury merchant. Make eight purchases at any combination of eateries, shops, the Farmers Market, the hardware store, your yoga class, or other St. J businesses before Dec 31. Ask merchants to fill out your rewards card. Return the completed card to the Welcome Center (51 Depot Square) during business hours, and pick up a limited-edition insulated St. J camping mug as a reward for local shopping support.
FULL EVENT SCHEDULE
Friday Evening
DEPOT SQUARE: Holiday Model Train Display by Dr. Tom Turek, 5 - 8 p.m. @ Welcome Center; Horse-drawn Wagon Rides by Rainbow’s Edge Farm, 5 - 8 p.m. @ Welcome Center (outdoors); Free Hot Cocoa from St. Johnsbury Academy Students, 5 - 8p.m. @ Welcome Center (outdoors).
DOWNTOWN ST. JOHNSBURY: Many Businesses Are Open Late, with Shopping & Dining Specials; Enjoy Fire Pits Along Railroad Street; Ugly Sweater Competition, Neapolitan Pizza Pop-up & Drink Specials, 2 - 9 p.m. @ St. J Distillery; Wine Tasting, 6 - 8 p.m. @ Moose River Lake & Lodge Store; United Church Handbell Choir Performance, 5:30 - 7 p.m. @ Whirligig Brewing (outdoors); Extended Hours & Take-Home Craft Bags for Kids, 5 - 8 p.m. @ St. Johnsbury Athenaeum; Drop-in ‘Light Remedy’ Lantern Decorating Craft, 5 - 8 p.m. @ St. J Community Hub; Soft Opening, 5 - 8 p.m. @ The Gypsy Coast at Gato Nero Press; Store Light Display and “Pick a Lollipop” Activity to Win an Ornament, 5 - 8 p.m. @ Dunkin; Arts Connect Juried Members Exhibition, noon - 9 p.m. @ Catamount Arts Friend Family Gallery; Santa Fund Toy Collection, ongoing @ St. Johnsbury Fire Department; St. J Art on the Street ‘Winter Lights’ Art Exhibition, ongoing (outdoors); Gingerbread Village Display from St. Johnsbury Academy Culinary Program, ongoing @ Star Theater (outdoors); Light Up St. J Holiday Light Display Competition, ongoing.
Saturday
DEPOT SQUARE: Holiday Model Train Display by Dr. Tom Turek, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. @ Welcome Center; ‘Simple Gifts’ Kids Crafts & Activities by the Thaddeus Stevens School, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. @ Welcome Center; Free Hot Coffee and Kids Crafts by RE/MAX Heritage, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. @ Welcome Center; Flourless Chocolate Espresso Tortes for Sale by Foxhill Kitchens, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. @ Welcome Center; Horse-drawn Wagon Rides by Rainbow’s Edge Farm, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. @ Welcome Center (outdoors); Free Fresh Popcorn from NEK Human Services, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. @ Welcome Center (outdoors); Farm Animal Petting Zoo by Morrison’s Feed Bag, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. @ Welcome Center (outdoors)
DOWNTOWN: Free Childcare (2 hr max) w/ Certified Babysitters & Vetted Adult Leads, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. @ St. J Community Hub; Drop-in ‘Light Remedy’ Lantern Decorating Craft, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. @ St. J Community Hub; Drop-in Winter Ornament Decorating Craft, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. @ St. Johnsbury Athenaeum; Free Admission & Holiday Planetarium Shows, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. @ Fairbanks Museum; Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. @ Good Shepherd Catholic School; Visit with Santa, 9:15 a.m. - noon @ Star Theater; Showing ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ With Free Tickets Distributed on Local Radio, 10:15 a.m. @ Star Theater; Gingerbread Village Display from St. Johnsbury Academy Culinary Program, ongoing @ Star Theater (outdoors); Holiday Food Drive, plus Dunkin Gift Cards, by Kix 105.5 and Magic 97.7, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. @ Dunkin (outdoors); Open House with Cookies & Cider, a Kingdom Animal Shelter Donation Site, Plus Enter a Raffle Drawing for $100 of Fuel Oil!, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. @ Parkway Realty; Honking Tunnel Public Art Input Activity by Catamount Arts, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. @ Boxcar & Caboose (outdoors); Reading of “A Christmas Carol” by the St. J Players, 2 p.m. @ United Community Church (Also on Facebook Live); Arts Connect Juried Members Art Exhibition, noon - 9 p.m. @ Catamount Arts Fried Family Gallery; Santa Fund Toy Collection, ongoing @ St. Johnsbury Fire Department; St. J Art on the Street ‘Winter Lights’ Art Exhibition, ongoing (outdoors)
AROUND TOWN: Free Hot Cocoa for Kids, during open hours @ Boule, Central Cafe, Boxcar & Caboose, Kitchen Counter Cafe, and Locally Social; Holiday Chocolate Shop, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. @ Sweet Seasons Farm; Live Auction Gala and Performance with Kat Wright & Brett Hughes. Advance Reservation Required. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test required, 5:30 p.m. @ Catamount Arts ArtPort at the Green Mountain Mall.
Some businesses require that masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status. Be respectful of individual business’s COVID-19 requirements, Sewake said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.