LYNDONVILLE — For the first time since the former town school districts of Burke, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon, Miller’s Run, Newark and Sutton unified into the Kingdom East School District, an art show that pulls together student works from across the district is set to open tonight, at the new Satellite Gallery on Depot Street.

Retired Lyndon Town School art teacher Martha Elmes, who essentially works full-time still as a community organizer helping with events from the lantern parade in Lyndonville (early March) to launching and running the gallery space, and more as a volunteer, has been working with art teachers across Kingdom East to make the show happen.

