Left, Lunenburg and Gilman schools art teacher Heidi Lague, with retired Lyndon Town School art teacher Martha Elmes, setting up artwork in the window of the Satellite Gallery in Lyndonville. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
The Kingdom East art show opens tonight. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Erin and Waverly Agius, mother and daughter, look at art work before the Kingdom East School District's first-ever art show opens tonight. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Left, Lunenburg and Gilman schools art teacher Heidi Lague, with retired Lyndon Town School art teacher Martha Elmes, setting up artwork in the window of the Satellite Gallery in Lyndonville. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Retired Lyndon Town School art teacher Martha Elmes, setting up artwork in the window of the Satellite Gallery in Lyndonville. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Heidi Lague, the art teacher at Gilman and Lunenburg schools, shows a piece of student artwork chosen for the Kingdom East School District art show, which opens this evening. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Waverly Agius, 7, of Wheelock, points to a piece of art in the Kingdom East Art Show, done by a friend of hers. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
LYNDONVILLE — For the first time since the former town school districts of Burke, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon, Miller’s Run, Newark and Sutton unified into the Kingdom East School District, an art show that pulls together student works from across the district is set to open tonight, at the new Satellite Gallery on Depot Street.
Retired Lyndon Town School art teacher Martha Elmes, who essentially works full-time still as a community organizer helping with events from the lantern parade in Lyndonville (early March) to launching and running the gallery space, and more as a volunteer, has been working with art teachers across Kingdom East to make the show happen.
