First Baby Of 2021 At NVRH

The first baby of the new year was born at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury on Jan. 1, 2021. Carley McKee and Harold Brenkus, of Topsham, Vt., welcomed son Wayland Elsie Brenkus into the world at 10:24 a.m. Wayland joins an older sister, Myla. (Courtesy Photo)

