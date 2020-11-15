First COVID Presumed Positive Case At Cabot School

A presumed COVID-19-positive case in the grades 4-6 pod at the Cabot School has moved those grades to immediate remote learning starting Monday and that will remain in effect until after the Thanksgiving break, Superintendent Mark Tucker announced on Saturday. (File Photo)

CABOT — The first presumptive COVID-19 positive case associated with the PreK-12 Cabot School has been confirmed, and the superintendent announced Saturday morning that as a precaution, grades 4-6 will pivot to remote learning effective Monday.

Those grades will learn virtually until after the Thanksgiving holiday break, announced Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker early Saturday morning.

