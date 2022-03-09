First Friday Event Organizers Look At Other Funding After Failed Article

The Donkilo! Afro Funk Orchestra closed out the last of the three First Friday events in Littleton on Aug. 6. Organizers from Littleton Main Street Inc., the Littleton Cultural Arts Commission, and Catamount Arts are looking to extend First Fridays in 2022 into September and October. (Courtesy photo)
LITTLETON — Organizers of the First Friday events in Littleton are looking at funding options.
Article 29 during Tuesday’s town vote asked residents for $12,000 for the Littleton Cultural Arts Commission’s funding of main-stage concerts by the river to coincide with four First Friday arts and music events planned for 2022.
Residents rejected it in a 490-535 vote.
The First Fridays in June, July, and August of 2021 that featured artists and a concert in the river district was born during COVID-19 pandemic when organizers, among them Adam Reczek, manager and cultural arts coordinator for the Littleton Opera House, strove to come up with a safe, outdoor way to host activities and events in downtown.
The 2021 events were hits, drawing many people to town, and event supporters say First Fridays also provide an economic boom to local businesses.
With the failed warrant article, Reczek is looking at other options for funding.
“It may be the kind of thing where we need to reevaluate how many shows we can have,” he said Wednesday. “We’re optimistic, and if it means we will have three shows instead of four, we’re willing to get creative and pivot as needed … We will need to look into sponsorships or private donations and reevaluate how we’re going to fund it. That’s a lot of what I’ve been working on today.”
“We are looking into some short-term grant opportunities,” he said. “They’re harder to come by than the ones that are a year out for 2023. But we’re looking into some quick options for some quick turnaround grants.”
If they can be awarded and turned around quickly, grant funding would most likely come from a state agency.
“We already have a state grant this year to help pay musicians performing as part of First Friday, but that was a separate thing from the main-stage concerts,” said Reczek.
Organizers will continue to treat each First Friday as an audition, he said.
“We’re hopeful that the more people come out and enjoy it and see what a benefit it is to the community and to the local economy, that we’ll continue to get more and more support and cross that 50-percent threshold in next year’s vote,” said Reczek. “This is progress. Even though we didn’t get the result we were looking for, it’s hard not to feel a sense of optimism that we came as close as we did after one year of making this up as we went along. This is our first try and we came this close, so the sky’s the limit for the future.”
