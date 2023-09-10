KIRBY — A proposed 115-acre farmland conservation plan will move ahead with landowners Brian and Kim Nichols for their undeveloped property surrounding the Kirby Town Hall - without a 5-acre piece being separated out from the easement with the Vermont Land Trust for possible future town hall expansion.
Town officials had hoped for some time to purchase land behind the town hall, which sits on less than a 1-acre lot, to have more space for future possible expansion of the town office and/or garage down the road.
The hope was also to have the town property on a conforming lot to meet the minimum 5-acre zoning in town.
The Nichols attended the Kirby Select Board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5th, with Britt Haselton of the Vermont Land Trust, and consented to keep the hoped-for 5-acres out of the conservation easement if the town agreed to pay them $15,000, the amount they said their conservation easement purchase would be reduced by without the acreage.
They also offered to give the town the right of first refusal to buy the land under discussion, when and if, they decided to part with the lot down the road.
They made clear they are not interested in parting with the acreage.
The couple were already keeping out a separate 5-acre piece of land from the conservation easement across the street, possibly for a family home at some point, but it will not be under any restrictions and will be a building lot they can choose to sell if they so choose.
Haselton spoke with the board and said they were in attendance to revisit the Nichols Conservation Project.
He said the situation had put the land trust in “a bit of an awkward position, just to label that.”
The Vermont Land Trust works with landowners to conserve land but does so using public funds and the desire to accomplish the first farmland conservation project in the town of Kirby while maintaining positive relations with the municipality - and respecting the town’s needs - was the trust’s hope, explained Hasleton.
“This is an unusual situation where the town office abuts the proposed conservation project,” he began, noting there had been ” … some adversity in the past.
Haselton went on, saying of the farmland owners, “They want to conserve, the town doesn’t want everything to be conserved, we can’t wave a wand and make everyone happy, but we’re hoping we can find a solution that is palatable for everyone.”
Despite the Nichols not wishing to sell any land at this point, they conceded to keep the requested additional acreage abutting the town office out of conservation but would do so only by being compensated the estimated amount their conservation easement would be worth to sell the development rights over their land permanently.
“They want to be compensated for what they are giving up, they have indicated they might be willing to convey a right of first refusal,” when and if they choose to sell that portion of land should it be kept out of the easement, Haselton continued.
Brian Nichols interjected at that point, saying, “Well, you took a long time getting to it!”
Select Board Chair Keith Isham asked if the payment of $15,000 would be a “one-shot” payment.
Brian Nichols responded quickly, “If you want me to pull that land, it’s going to cost me $15,000. You’ve got to make up the difference.”
To the question of the first-refusal if they go to sell that piece one day - should it have been kept out of the conservation easement, Nichols said, “If someone offers me a million dollars you can match it or lose it.”
“You’re getting everything you’re asking for,” said Nichols during the heated exchange.
Several Kirby residents, including the neighbor to the town property, Luke Bristol, attended the meeting, along with Caleb Burrington and Caleb Temple, speaking on the Nichols’s behalf.
Brian Nichols went on, “I don’t know why you would want to do that. You’re going to piss Luke off. He ain’t going to be too happy if you try to build back there. This whole thing pisses me off. You have had your chances to buy that land and then I come along and you’ve been nothing but a pain in the a**.”
Selectman Jeffrey Hayes made clear he was new to the board and was not involved in any earlier dealings.
Town voters earlier rejected attempts to purchase the land next door, and the home where Bristol and his family now live.
Kim Nichols, Brian’s wife, spoke up, saying, “We are willing to change our plans and pull out the five (acres) and we’ll lose and that, I think, is above and beyond for you to ask a landowner, ‘We might some day want your land … ’ It’s not right. It’s just not right.”
“You ought to be ashamed,” added Brian Nichols. “Telling me what I can do with my land. It’s pathetic. You’re holding this whole deal up.”
Brian Nichols made clear, “I’m not here to sell anything!”
Haselton brought the point back to the public funds flowing through the program from several sources, saying, the land trust as well as the Vermont Housing Conservation Board “needs to be sensitive to towns … we want to do more work in Kirby in the future. If there are any landowners who are interested in conservation in the future, making towns really mad is hard in terms of doing that work.”
Former longtime Town Clerk Wanda Grant asked about the town’s option to pursue eminent domain down the road if it came to that, and Brian Nichols retorted, “That would be a s*** show.”
“Brian and Kim want to get this done,” said Haselton.
Selectman Mike Bickford said he felt like if there was already a 5-acre piece being left out of the conservation easement across from the town hall - meaning it could possibly be sold down the road, should the Nichols decide to put it on the market - that he was okay with that possibility, period.
“I would rather not pay the $15K,” he said. “When the time comes, I hope they would treat the town decent with a fair price.”
Isham, the board’s chair, said, “I think if we threw out the $15,000, you’d sell it to somebody else anyway, you’re already pissed off at us, so we’re not even going to get a chance.”
“Why would I sell it to you for less than I can get?” Brian Nichols said back. He said he had worked hard to buy the land, “It took me seven years to buy this,” and the couple did not get a discount.
Bickford’s suggestion to drop the push about the additional land and let the couple’s conservation project move ahead was met with quick consensus all around.
Isham made a motion to “accept this easement as proposed,” and it was quickly seconded then voted on unanimously. “So moved,” he concluded.
“Beautiful,” said Brian Nichols, getting up to leave with his wife and friends.
