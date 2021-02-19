First Lyndon Town Meeting Info Session To Be Held Via Zoom Saturday

LYNDON — The town of Lyndon is hosting the first of two Town Meeting information sessions via Zoom at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb 20. The link to connect by computer or digital device is available at the town’s website (https://www.lyndonvt.org).
Lyndon’s proposed general fund budget is $2,711, 338 and the proposed highway budget is $1,598,376. Town officials say that if both budgets are approved the result will be a level tax rate in 2021-2022.
Special appropriation requests on the ballot this year total $76,284. If all the special appropriation requests are approved by the voters at town meeting, it would add two cents to the 2021-2022 tax rate.
A second information session is scheduled for Monday, March 1, at 6 p.m., via Zoom. Lyndon is holding it’s Town Meeting by Australian Ballot. Polls will be open on Tuesday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Office at 119 Park Avenue.
Town reports are available for pickup outside the front door of the municipal building.
