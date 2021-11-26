Ski season kicked off in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country Friday with openings at Jay Peak and Bretton Woods.
Bretton Woods officially opened for the season Friday while Jay Peak dubbed it “A Day for the Devoted” with limited entrance. Jay’s opening to the general public is slated for today (Saturday, Nov. 27). Both resorts opened with limited terrain enabled by snowmaking.
Jay Peak operated with The Jet and Stateside Moving Carpet on Friday and is expected to open the Taxi Quad for the wider opening on Saturday. Friday was open to season pass holders, employees and 1,000 lucky recipients who applied to receive a lift ticket for the limited opening. The Northeast Kingdom resort expected 3 to 5 inches of new snow on Friday with an additional foot overnight through Saturday in the forecast and favorable temperatures, they said.
Bretton Woods celebrated its opening with top to bottom terrain and service from the Zephyr High-speed Quad and Skyway Gondola.
Craig Clemmer, director of sales and marketing at Omni Mount Washington and Bretton Woods, said the resort had 50% more terrain open and 50% more riders this year than last.
“Where mother nature falls short our snowmaking system makes up for it,” said Clemmer of the resort’s efforts to get terrain ready for riders. Clemmer said much had changed in snowmaking technology since he first started at the resort 16 years ago and modern equipment can deliver a lot of man-made snow even in less-than-ideal conditions.
“November wasn’t without its challenges. There were some beautiful days but not for snowmaking,” said Clemmer, who noted that Mother Nature started doing her part late morning on Friday and he couldn’t even see across the street because of the snowfall Friday afternoon.
Bretton Woods advised early-season riders to come prepared with googles as the resort would be making snow all day provided weather conditions cooperated.
Clemmer said they saw hundreds of riders at the resort on Friday. So far season pass sales are on par with other years, although the resort sees a greater share of its riders from single-day sales through its hotel visitors and vacationers in the area.
Clemmer said the run-up to the start of the season has gone well and the resort had successful job fairs. “It doesn’t mean that we can’t use a few more people in key positions,” he said.
Bretton Woods and Jay Peak are the first resorts in the region to open this season. Cannon Mountain intends to open on Dec. 3 and Burke Mountain announced Dec. 11 is the projected opening date.
Both Jay Peak and Bretton Woods look to return to more traditional operations this year.
Jay Peak announced intentions to operate without occupancy restrictions and fully load chairs without a mask requirement. Jay will also operate the Tram at full capacity but, given the close quarters, will require masks to ride with masks available at the Tram dock, if needed.
Jay Peak employees will be masked when indoors and guests are encouraged to do the same.
Bretton Woods’ operational plan is largely similar, with full capacity on lifts and masks encouraged in accordance with New Hampshire guidance. Clemmer said resort staff would be wearing masks indoors.
