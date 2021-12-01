St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light snow after midnight. Low 21F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light snow after midnight. Low 21F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.