ST. JOHNSBURY — The first resident of the New Avenue building stepped into his new second-floor apartment Wednesday morning and declared it something more than a new living space. He called it “heaven.”
James Bagley is the first person Summit Properties representatives assisted into the new apartments. The plan was to welcome several new tenants on Wednesday with as many as 17 moving in by this weekend. The building has 40 apartments, managed by Summit Properties, which also owns and operates the St. Johnsbury House.
The building has been uninhabited for nearly two years. Since the last tenant left the building’s former Depot Square Apartments in January 2020, the large structure anchoring the downtown at the corner of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue has gone through a top-to-bottom $10+million transformation. Workers with Bread Load Corporation spent 21 months restoring the building, executing a plan created by Duncan Wisniewski Architects Bob Duncan and Taryn Barrett, a St. Johnsbury Academy alumna.
The three upper floors have 40 residential units and the first floor is for commercial tenants. The residential portion is owned by New Avenue Housing Limited Partnership. Rural Edge and Evernorth (formerly Housing Vermont) are the managing general partners of the Partnership. The commercial space is owned by New Depot Square Commercial Properties, LLC; the managing member is Kingdom Development Company.
Plans initially called for occupancy to begin in September, but delays mainly related to the arrival, installation and inspection of the new elevator pushed it back to Wednesday. Bagley said he’s glad he waited for the space to become available to him.
Born and raised in Hardwick, followed by some years lived in Newport and more recently Lyndonville, Bagley said several months ago he had a chance to move into the St. Johnsbury House on Main Street in St. Johnsbury. It would have been an upgrade to the apartment he was living in, but he instead passed on the chance at the St. J House because he liked the idea of moving into the new space in New Avenue.
Even though the original timeframe grew, he said the waiting was worth it.
After spending about 20 minutes going through paperwork with Karen Merrill and Linda Stafford, from Summit Properties, Bagley was escorted to his apartment.
“Welcome home,” said Merrill as she led him into the apartment.
He walked into his new home and was happy with what he found. It’s all new from floor to ceiling. He commented on the new appliances. He was happily reminded about the combined heat and air conditioning unit that will keep him warm in the winter and cool in the summer. As an older man with mobility issues who walks with a cane, he was especially pleased with the walk-in shower, remarking how climbing into a tub to take a shower in past apartments has led to more than one fall.
“It’s a lot different from where I was,” he said. “I think I’ve gone to heaven.”
