The Kingdom All Stars perform at First Night North in St. Johnsbury on Dec. 31, 2019. This year's event will move into a virtual space in response to COVID-19, and the All Stars will perform among a select number of acts. (Photo Courtesy of Derek Campbell Fauxtography)
A sign outside Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury notes First Night North on Dec. 31, 2019. Catamount Arts presents the annual event and serves as one of the venues for entertainment. This year, the COVID-19 virus will force the entertainment viewing into a virtual space. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
First Night North will go live this year with eight hours of in-person family-friendly performances in 12 St. Johnsbury venues, celebrating a jubilant return to the event’s street fair roots.
As if gathering in person were not reason enough to celebrate after two years of virtual programming, this will be the festival’s 30th year. The eagerly anticipated festivities will take place Saturday, Dec. 31, from 4 p.m. to midnight.
Fifty acts are scheduled so far, featuring nearly 200 artists in dozens of performances including longtime First Night North favorites like Bob and Sarah Amos, the Kingdom All Stars, Tritium Well, and Marko the Magician and Hypnotist. About a third of the acts scheduled are new to First Night North or haven’t performed at the St. Johnsbury festival in several years. Some of these acts include Kotoko Brass, Patti Casey, Loud Moon, and the BelAires. The schedule includes music, dance, comedy, storytelling, improv, magic, hypnotism, and more.
The immensely popular substance-free family-friendly New Year’s Eve attractions will include a variety of food trucks, the beloved pancake supper, and the Family Fun Fair (hosted this year by the St. Johnsbury Community HUB). Instead of fireworks, First Night North has added a midnight dance party as the ball rises.
As always, First Night North relies on a large and dedicated team of volunteers. Volunteers get free First Night admission in exchange for one two-hour shift.
For more information about First Night North 2023, including the complete schedule of performers and how to purchase admission or become a volunteer, watch for the annual First Night North guide in newspapers or online at www.firstnightnorth.org. While no specific Covid-related protocols are anticipated at this time, please stay tuned for evolving guidelines.
Information was provided by Erin Narey at Catamount Arts.
