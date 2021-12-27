Since announcing the cancellation of in-person First Night North events in St. Johnsbury, Catamount Arts is scheduling a free, virtual First Night North celebration featuring over 30 family-friendly acts.
Typically, First Night North presents hundreds of performers in over 50 shows in a dozen in-person venues, but a conversation between Catamount Arts and local healthcare leaders led organizers to pull the plug on in-person gatherings this year. Citing concerns about the omicron variant, overburdened healthcare facilities, and community organizations (including St. Johnsbury schools and churches) that host First Night North events, Catamount Arts canceled First Night North’s in-person component for the second consecutive year.
However, dozens of acts have already agreed to perform live online in a virtual First Night North event Friday, and organizers are working to finalize and share the schedule of events. Marko the Magician, Vermont Stand-Up, Kingdom All Stars, Phoenix Bazaar, Tritium Well, Bob and Sarah Amos, and Valley Improv are among the many popular acts who will broadcast live performances online.
Going virtual allows the community to keep its eight-hour, family-friendly celebration of the New Year, Vermont’s longest continually running New Year’s Eve performing arts festival, but it also allows scheduled performers to keep the paid gigs they secured way back in the summer, when organizers hoped First Night North would return to a live in-person format. Last year, First Night North performances were pre-recorded and broadcast online and on Kingdom Access Television. This year, the performances will not be pre-recorded; they will stream live online.
The virtual First Night North event will be free to the public thanks to support from dozens of community sponsors including Northern Counties Health Care, Community National Bank, Classen’s Crane Service, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Passumpsic Bank, St. Johnsbury Academy, Vermont State Employees Credit Union, Dufresne Group, Front Porch Forum, H2O Innovations, Puffer Broadcasting, Stonecrest Properties, Vermont Public Radio, Vermont Broadcast Associates, Weidmann, Wells River Chevrolet, and many more.
Light Remedy, a community lighting project presented by St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, St. Johnsbury Community Hub, First Night North, and Catamount Arts, is still scheduled for display on New Year’s Eve.
The Catamount Arts All-Wheel for the Arts Jeep Raffle drawing is still scheduled for New Year’s Eve as well. The winning ticket will be drawn live online at 8 p.m. Raffle tickets are still available for purchase at the Catamount Arts box office, online at www.catamountarts.org, or by calling 802-748-2600.
For more information about the free virtual First Night North celebration, happening live online Friday, Dec. 31, from 4 p.m. to midnight, visit www.firstnightnorth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.